EQS-PVR: RENK Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.10.2024 / 09:11 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: RENK Group AG Street: Gögginger Straße 73 Postal code: 86159 City: Augsburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Triton GP HoldCo SARL

City of registered office, country: Luxemburg, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Rebecca BidCo SARL



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 02 Oct 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 33.52 % 0.00 % 33.52 % 100000000 Previous notification 61.852 % 0 % 61.852 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000RENK730 0 33518897 0.00 % 33.52 % Total 33518897 33.52 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Triton GP HoldCo SARL % % % Triton GP HoldCo II SARL % % % Triton Managers V Limited % % % Triton Fund V General Partner L.P. % % % Triton Fund V L.P. % % % Triton V SARL SICAV-RAIF % % % Triton Masterluxco 5 SARL % % % Rebecca LuxCo SARL % % % Rebecca MidCo SARL % % % Rebecca BidCo SARL 33.52 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The structure has not changed since the last notifications in February 2024.

Date

04 Oct 2024

