EQS-PVR: Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Rheinmetall AG Street: Rheinmetall Platz 1 Postal code: 40476 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 13 Feb 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.15 % 5.18 % 5.33 % 43558850 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007030009 63594 0 0.15 % 0.00 % Total 63594 0.15 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities n/a n/a 60638 0.14 % Certificates 22.03.2024 - 27.06.2025 22.03.2024 - 27.06.2025 433142 0.99 % Convertible Bonds 24.01.2028 – 24.01.2030 24.01.2028 – 24.01.2030 290640 0.67 % Total 784420 1.80 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contracts For Difference 01.12.2025- 28.12.2025 01.12.2025- 28.12.2025 Cash 129200 0.30 % Equity Linked Swap on Basket 31.01.2025 31.01.2025 Cash 44000 0.10 % Listed Call Warrant on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 100501 0.23 % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 148305 0.34 % OTC Call Options 16.03.2024-03.01.2033 Until 16.03.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 377336 0.87 % OTC Put Options 23.02.2024-03.01.2033 Until 23.02.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 31730 0.07 % Listed Call Warrants 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Until 15.03.2023-03.01.2033 Cash 378559 0.87 % Listed Put Warrants 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Until 15.03.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 26154 0.06 % Listed Call Options 19.04.2024- 20.12.2024 19.04.2024- 20.12.2024 Cash 119500 0.27 % Listed Put Options 15.03.2024- 19.04.2024 15.03.2024- 19.04.2024 Cash 118400 0.27 % Total 1473685 3.38 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Société Générale S.A. % % % -Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

19 Feb 2024

