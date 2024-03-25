EQS-PVR: Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



25.03.2024 / 10:42 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Rheinmetall AG Street: Rheinmetall Platz 1 Postal code: 40476 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 20 March 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.39 % 8.23 % 8.62 % 43558850 Previous notification 0.48 % 10.49 % 10.97 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007030009 171369 0 0.39 % 0.00 % Total 171369 0.39 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 14450 0.03 % Convertible Bonds 24.01.2028 – 24.01.2030 24.01.2028 – 24.01.2030 290640 0.67 % Certificates 02.04.2024 - 27.06.2025 02.04.2024 - 27.06.2025 446107 1.02 % Total 751197 1.72 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Listed Call Warrant on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 333447 0.77 % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 445961 1.02 % Contracts For Difference 14.02.2025- 02.04.2025 14.02.2025- 02.04.2025 Cash 157563 0.36 % OTC Call Options 19.04.2024-03.01.2033 Until 19.04.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 683377 1.57 % OTC Put Options 19.04.2024-03.01.2033 Until 19.04.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 38396 0.09 % Listed Call Warrants 19.04.2024-03.01.2033 Until 19.04.2023-03.01.2033 Cash 828184 1.90 % Listed Put Warrants 19.04.2024-03.01.2033 Until 19.04.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 23311 0.05 % Listed Call Options 19.04.2024- 21.03.2025 19.04.2024- 21.03.2025 Cash 181500 0.42 % Listed Put Options 19.04.2024- 20.06.2025 19.04.2024- 20.06.2024 Cash 140400 0.32 % Total 2832139 6.50 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting: 22 March 2024

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

22 March 2024

