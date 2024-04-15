|
15.04.2024 10:51:41
EQS-PVR: Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
15.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rheinmetall AG
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rheinmetall.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1879905 15.04.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rheinmetall AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12:27
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: DAX klettert mittags (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX mittags stärker (finanzen.at)
|
10:03
|DAX 40-Titel Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Rheinmetall von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX steigt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07:13
|Australien erhöht Verteidigungshaushalt (Dow Jones)
|
16.04.24
|Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Rheinmetall hat Verkauf von Kleinkolbenproduktion vollzogen - Bau von Munitionsfabrik in Litauen geplant (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.24
|Rheinmetall will Munitionsfabrik in Litauen bauen (dpa-AFX)