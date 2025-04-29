EQS-PVR: Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
29.04.2025 / 16:42 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Rheinmetall AG
|Street:
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|Postal code:
|40476
|City:
|Düsseldorf
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299001OU9CSE29O6S05
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: SOCIETE GENERALE SA
City of registered office, country: Paris, France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.50 %
|4.69 %
|5.19 %
|44704084
|Previous notification
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007030009
|223381
|0
|0.50 %
|0.00 %
|Total
|223381
|0.50 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Convertible Bonds
|24.01.2030
|Until 24.01.2028 - 24.01.2030
|85336
|0.19 %
|Right to recall lent securities
|N/A
|N/A
|134452
|0.30 %
|Certificates
|25.09.2026
|Until 06.05.2025 - 25.09.2026
|402412
|0.90 %
|Listed Call Option
|18.12.2026
|Until 20.06.2025 - 18.12.2026
|88200
|0.20 %
|Listed Put Option
|18.12.2026
|Until 16.05.2025 - 18.12.2026
|125600
|0.28 %
|
|
|Total
|836000
|1.87 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Contracts for difference
|
|
|Cash
|121501
|0.27 %
|Certificates
|
|
|Cash
|1231
|0 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|
|
|Cash
|370456
|0.83 %
|Listed Call Warrant
|
|
|Cash
|16600
|0.04 %
|Listed Call Warrant on basket
|
|
|Cash
|75902
|0.17 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|
|
|Cash
|53029
|0.12 %
|Listed Put Warrant
|
|
|Cash
|3019
|0.01 %
|OTC Call Option
|
|
|Cash
|404426
|0.90 %
|OTC Call Option
|
|
|Cash
|19414
|0.04 %
|OTC Put Option
|
|
|Cash
|55905
|0.13 %
|OTC Put Option
|
|
|Cash
|3010
|0.01 %
|OTC Call Option on basket
|
|
|Cash
|134079
|0.30 %
|
|
|
|Total
|1258572
|2.82 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|SOCIETE GENERALE SA
| %
| %
| %
|SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rheinmetall AG
|
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|
|40476 Düsseldorf
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rheinmetall.com
|
