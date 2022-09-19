Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.09.2022 19:24:23

EQS-PVR: Ringmetall SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Ringmetall SE
Ringmetall SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.09.2022 / 19:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Ringmetall SE
Street: Innere Wiener Str. 9
Postal code: 81667
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912001LS9HMTYQODO63

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Christoph Petri
Date of birth: 22 Aug 1980

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH
Petri Beteiligungen UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG
Blue Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
Konstantin Winterstein

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Jun 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 59.00 % 0.00 % 59.00 % 29069040
Previous notification 54.34 % 0 % 54.34 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE00A3E5E55 0 17151077 0.00 % 59.00 %
Total 17151077 59.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Christoph Petri 59.00 % % 59.00 %
Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH 16.80 % % 16.80 %
Petri Beteiligungen UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG 6.20 % % 6.20 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Into the new intermediate company Petri Beteiligungen UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG, 1,803,072 shares were contributed. 

Date
19 Sep 2022


19.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Ringmetall SE
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.ringmetall.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1445655  19.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1445655&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaftmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaftmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft 4,79 -1,64% Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positiver Start in die Woche des Fed-Zinsentscheides: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX und DAX schließen nach Aufholjagd im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Verlusten
Die US-Börsen drehten im Montagshandel ins Plus. Dem heimischen gelang ebenso wie dem deutschen Aktienmarkt nach einem schwachen Start letztlich noch der Sprung in die Gewinnzone. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Montag bergab - Japans Börsen blieben wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen