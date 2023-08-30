Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.08.2023 09:54:40

EQS-PVR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.08.2023 / 09:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Street: RWE Platz 1
Postal code: 45141
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GB7KCA94ACC940

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amundi S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Aug 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.07 % 0.00 % 3.07 % 743841217
Previous notification 2.95 % 0 % 2.95 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007037129 0 22855569 0.00 % 3.07 %
Total 22855569 3.07 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Amundi S.A. % % %
-Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
- % % %
-Amundi S.A. % % %
-Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
-Amundi SGR SpA. % % %
- % % %
-Amundi S.A. % % %
-Société Générale Gestion % % %
- % % %
-Amundi S.A. % % %
-Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
-Amundi Singapore Ltd. % % %
- % % %
-Amundi S.A. % % %
-Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
-Amundi Deutschland GmbH % % %
- % % %
-Amundi S.A. % % %
-Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
-Amundi Taiwan Ltd. % % %
- % % %
-Amundi S.A. % % %
-CPR Asset Management S.A. % % %
- % % %
-Amundi S.A. % % %
-Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
-Amundi Japan Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 Aug 2023


30.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1714903  30.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1714903&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

