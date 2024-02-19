|
19.02.2024 13:50:05
EQS-PVR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
19.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1836381 19.02.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RWE AG St.mehr Nachrichten
|
09:29
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zum Start in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: DAX schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.24
|DAX-Handel aktuell: DAX verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX steigt (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.24
|EQS-PVR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
19.02.24
|EQS-PVR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
19.02.24
|LUS-DAX aktuell: LUS-DAX am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu RWE AG St.mehr Analysen
|19.02.24
|RWE Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.02.24
|RWE Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.24
|RWE Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.01.24
|RWE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.24
|RWE Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.02.24
|RWE Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.02.24
|RWE Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.24
|RWE Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.01.24
|RWE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.24
|RWE Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.02.24
|RWE Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.02.24
|RWE Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.01.24
|RWE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.24
|RWE Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.24
|RWE Buy
|UBS AG
|05.02.24
|RWE Underweight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RWE AG St.
|30,92
|-0,83%