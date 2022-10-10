Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.10.2022 17:35:20

EQS-PVR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.10.2022 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Street: Hauptstraße 26
Postal code: 63856
City: Bessenbach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100QJQLUJHWREL058

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Equity collateral returned

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 Oct 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4,97 % 0,00 % 4,97 % 45394302
Previous notification 5,98 % 0,00 % 5,98 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000SAFH001 0 2257436 0,00 % 4,97 %
Total 2257436 4,97 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0,00 %
    Total 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0,00 %
      Total 0 0,00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Equity collateral returned via transfer of title 

Date
07 Oct 2022


10.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1460159  10.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1460159&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SAF-HOLLAND SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten