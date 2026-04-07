Salzgitter Aktie
WKN: 620200 / ISIN: DE0006202005
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07.04.2026 10:05:53
EQS-PVR: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
|Eisenhüttenstraße 99
|38239 Salzgitter
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.salzgitter-ag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2304074 07.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Salzgitter
|
10:05
|EQS-PVR: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
02.04.26
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01.04.26
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01.04.26
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01.04.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: MDAX steigt am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
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01.04.26
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01.04.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX notiert zum Start des Mittwochshandels deutlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
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31.03.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Salzgitter
|24.03.26
|Salzgitter Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.03.26
|Salzgitter Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.03.26
|Salzgitter Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.03.26
|Salzgitter Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Salzgitter Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.03.26
|Salzgitter Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.03.26
|Salzgitter Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.03.26
|Salzgitter Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.03.26
|Salzgitter Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Salzgitter Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.03.26
|Salzgitter Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.02.26
|Salzgitter Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.12.25
|Salzgitter Buy
|UBS AG
|26.11.25
|Salzgitter Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.09.25
|Salzgitter Buy