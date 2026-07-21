EQS-PVR: SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SAP SE

SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



21.07.2026 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: SAP SE Street: Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16 Postal code: 69190 City: Walldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Creation of multiple parent company status by entering into shareholder voting agreements

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Harald Tschira

Date of birth: 25 Apr 1974

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 20 Jul 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 4.22 % 0.00 % 4.22 % 1228504232 Previous notification 0.57 % 0.0 % 0.57 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007164600 7026680 44798095 0.57 % 3.65 % Total 51824775 4.22 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Harald Tschira % % % -Portika gGmbH % % % -Klaus Tschira Stiftung gGmbH % % % - % % % -Harald Tschira % % % -Dr. h.c. Tschira Verwaltungs GmbH % % % -Dr. h.c. Tschira Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG % % % - % % % -Harald Tschira % % % -OLilienthal GmbH % % % -LAOKOON GmbH % % % -Orfeo Negro GmbH % % % -Petrophaga L. GmbH / Edumi H. GmbH % % % -Petrophaga L. GmbH / Edumi H. GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Multiple parent company status in relation to Portika gGmbH, Dr. h. c. Tschira Verwaltungs GmbH and LAOKOON GmbH was created with Mr. Udo Tschira by entering into shareholder voting agreements. The shares in LAOKOON GmbH are partly held in a community of heirs together with Mr. Udo Tschira.

Date

21 Jul 2026

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

21.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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