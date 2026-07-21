SAP Aktie

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WKN: 716460 / ISIN: DE0007164600

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21.07.2026 17:54:43

EQS-PVR: SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SAP SE
SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.07.2026 / 17:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SAP SE
Street: Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
Postal code: 69190
City: Walldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Creation of multiple parent company status by entering into shareholder voting agreements

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Udo Tschira
Date of birth: 17 Sep 1969

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Jul 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.19 % 0.00 % 4.19 % 1228504232
Previous notification 0.54 % 0.00 % 0.54 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007164600 6660680 44764095 0.54 % 3.64 %
Total 51424775 4.19 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Udo Tschira % % %
-Portika gGmbH % % %
-Klaus Tschira Stiftung gGmbH % % %
- % % %
-Udo Tschira % % %
-Dr. h.c. Tschira Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
-Dr. h.c. Tschira Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG % % %
- % % %
-Udo Tschira % % %
-Monteverdico GmbH % % %
-LAOKOON GmbH % % %
-Orfeo Negro GmbH % % %
-Petrophaga L. GmbH / Edumi H. GmbH % % %
-Dr. h.c. Tschira Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Multiple parent company status in relation to Portika gGmbH, Dr. h.c. Tschira Verwaltungs GmbH and LAOKOON GmbH was created with Mr. Harald Tschira by entering into shareholder voting agreements. The shares in LAOKOON GmbH are partly held in a community of heirs together with Mr. Harald Tschira. 

Date
21 Jul 2026


21.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com
LEI Code: 529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

 
End of News EQS News Service

2369414  21.07.2026 CET/CEST

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