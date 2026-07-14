Schoeller-Bleckmann Aktie
WKN: 94665 / ISIN: AT0000946652
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14.07.2026 17:54:53
EQS-PVR: SBO AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SBO AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Luxembourg, 14.7.2026
Overview
1. Issuer: SBO AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 14.7.2026
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The shares are not owned by Orbis Investment Management Limited. Orbis Investment Management Limited has the right to exercise the voting rights attached to those shares on behalf of certain Orbis investment funds, none of which individually directly or indirectly have reached or exceeded the threshold of 4%.
Luxembourg am 14.7.2026
14.07.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SBO AG
|Hauptstrasse 2
|2630 Ternitz
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://www.sbo.at
|LEI Code:
|549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2365828 14.07.2026 CET/CEST
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