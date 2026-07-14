EQS-PVR: SBO AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SBO AG

SBO AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



14.07.2026 / 17:54 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Luxembourg, 14.7.2026 Overview 1. Issuer: SBO AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Allan & Gill Gray Foundation

City: St Peter Port

Country: Guernsey 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 14.7.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

5,00 %

0,00 %

5,00 %

16 000 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4,01 %



4,01 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000946652 800 060 5,00 % SUBTOTAL A 800 060 5,00 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Allan & Gill Gray Foundation 0,00 % 0,00 % 2 Orbis Allan Gray Limited 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 3 Orbis Holdings Limited 2 0,00 % 0,00 % 4 Orbis Investment Management Limited 3 5,00 % 5,00 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The shares are not owned by Orbis Investment Management Limited. Orbis Investment Management Limited has the right to exercise the voting rights attached to those shares on behalf of certain Orbis investment funds, none of which individually directly or indirectly have reached or exceeded the threshold of 4%. Luxembourg am 14.7.2026

14.07.2026 CET/CEST

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