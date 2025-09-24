Scout24 Aktie

24.09.2025 13:08:23

EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Correction of a release from 23/09/2025 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE
Scout24 SE: Correction of a release from 23/09/2025 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.09.2025 / 13:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Scout24 SE
Street: Invalidenstraße 65
Postal code: 10557
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Withdrawal of the notification from 17 September 2025, published on 23 September 2025 at 15.25 CEST by Scout24 SE, due to incorrect double publication.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amundi S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Sep 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.05 % 0.00 % 3.05 % 75000000
Previous notification 2.89 % 0.00 % 2.89 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 2288601 0 % 3.05 %
Total 2288601 3.05 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Securities lending (right to recall) 21 0.00 %
    Total 21 0 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Deutschland GmbH % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
CPR AM % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Societe Generale Gestion % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
BFT Investment Managers % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Austria GmbH % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Japan Ltd % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Ireland Limited % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 Sep 2025


24.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2203186  24.09.2025 CET/CEST

