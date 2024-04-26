|
26.04.2024 16:17:32
EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
26.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1890999 26.04.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scout24mehr Nachrichten
|
26.04.24
|EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
26.04.24
|EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
23.04.24
|MDAX-Titel Scout24-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Scout24-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: MDAX mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Scout24 gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
16.04.24
|EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
16.04.24
|EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
09.04.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: MDAX verbucht zum Ende des Dienstagshandels Abschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Scout24mehr Analysen
|17.04.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.04.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.03.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.04.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.03.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.03.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.03.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.03.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.02.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|02.11.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|09.08.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|07.08.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|09.04.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.03.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.03.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Scout24
|68,90
|0,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.