Scout24 Aktie
WKN DE: A12DM8 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80
|
17.04.2026 11:43:53
EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
17.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2310502 17.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Scout24
|
17.04.26
|Börse Frankfurt: LUS-DAX verbucht mittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.26
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der DAX am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.26
|EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
17.04.26
|EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
16.04.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX steigt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: DAX schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: Pluszeichen im DAX (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.26
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX präsentiert sich nachmittags fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Scout24
|02.04.26
|Scout24 Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.04.26
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.03.26
|Scout24 Buy
|UBS AG
|26.03.26
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.26
|Scout24 Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.04.26
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.03.26
|Scout24 Buy
|UBS AG
|26.03.26
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.26
|Scout24 Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.04.26
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.03.26
|Scout24 Buy
|UBS AG
|26.03.26
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.25
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.10.25
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.25
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.10.25
|Scout24 Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.09.25
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Scout24
|71,70
|2,87%
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