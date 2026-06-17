Semperit Aktie
WKN: 78555 / ISIN: AT0000785555
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17.06.2026 14:41:43
EQS-PVR: Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Semperit AG Holding
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Wien, 16.6.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s): B & C Holding Österreich GmbH
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16.6.2026
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Die B&C Holding Österreich GmbH hat am 17. April 2026 ein freiwilliges öffentliches Angebot gemäß §§ 4 ff Übernahmegesetz zum Erwerb sämtlicher ausstehender Aktien der Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding, die nicht im Besitz der B&C-Gruppe gehalten werden, veröffentlicht. Bis zum Ende der Annahmefrist wurden bei der Annahme- und Zahlstelle insgesamt Annahmeerklärungen bezüglich 1.022.192 Semperit Aktien eingereicht. Die Abwicklung des Angebots erfolgt spätestens am Freitag, den 26. Juni 2026. Die Annahmeerklärungen werden hiermit als Finanzinstrumente gemäß § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG gemeldet.
Wien am 16.6.2026
17.06.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Semperit AG Holding
|Am Belvedere 10
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.semperitgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2348294 17.06.2026 CET/CEST
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