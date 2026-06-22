Semperit Aktie

Semperit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 78555 / ISIN: AT0000785555

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22.06.2026 09:23:23

EQS-PVR: Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Semperit AG Holding
Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.06.2026 / 09:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Wien,  19.6.2026

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: B&C Privatstiftung
City: Wien
Country: Österreich

4. Name of shareholder(s): B&C Holding Österreich GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.6.2026

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
63,45 %		  
0,00 %		  
63,45 %		  
20 573 434
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
58,48 %		  
4,97 %		  
63,45 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000785555   13 053 592   63,45 %
SUBTOTAL A 13 053 592 63,45 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 B&C Privatstiftung        
2 B&C Holding Österreich GmbH 1 4,97 %   4,97 %
3 B&C Industrieholding GmbH 2      
4 B&C Holding GmbH 3      
5 B&C Beteiligungsmanagement GmbH 4      
6 Austrowaren HandelsgmbH 5      
7 B&C Kratos Holding GmbH 6 4,18 %   4,18 %
8 B&C KB Holding GmbH 2 54,30 %   54,30 %
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Die B&C Holding Österreich GmbH hat am 17. April 2026 ein freiwilliges öffentliches Angebot gemäß §§ 4 ff Übernahmegesetz zum Erwerb sämtlicher ausstehender Aktien der Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding, die nicht im Besitz der B&C-Gruppe gehalten werden, veröffentlicht. Bis zum Ende der Annahmefrist wurden bei der Annahme- und Zahlstelle insgesamt Annahmeerklärungen bezüglich 1.022.192 Semperit Aktien eingereicht. Die Aktien wurden am 19.06.2026 auf die B&C Holding Österreich GmbH übertragen.

 

 Wien am  19.6.2026

 


22.06.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2350828  22.06.2026 CET/CEST

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