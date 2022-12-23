EQS-PVR: Siemens AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.12.2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Street:
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|Postal code:
|80333
|City:
|München
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.37 %
|5.80 %
|6.18 %
|850,000,000
|Previous notification
|0.29 %
|5.03 %
|5.32 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|US8261975010
|0
|439,526
|0 %
|0.05 %
|DE0007236101
|0
|2,743,848
|0 %
|0.32 %
|Total
|3,183,374
|0.37 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right To Recall
|Open
|
|1,904,834
|0.22 %
|Right Of Use
|Open
|
|622,842
|0.07 %
|Call Option
|20.12.2024
|
|1,963,794
|0.23 %
|
|
|Total
|4,491,470
|0.53 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Call Warrant
|31.12.2030
|
|Cash
|178,800
|0.02 %
|Swap
|21.07.2037
|
|Cash
|1,919,562
|0.23 %
|Exchangeable Bond
|18.02.2024
|
|Cash
|114,089
|0.01 %
|Forward
|20.12.2024
|
|Cash
|107,362
|0.01 %
|Future
|20.12.2030
|
|Cash
|14,734,354
|1.73 %
|Put Option
|19.12.2031
|
|Cash
|10,223,593
|1.20 %
|Put Option
|18.12.2026
|
|Physical
|1,338,677
|0.16 %
|Call Option
|31.03.2035
|
|Cash
|16,232,708
|1.91 %
|
|
|
|Total
|44,849,145
|5.28 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GSAM Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|NNIP Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International Bank
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Bank USA
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GS Global Markets, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GS Finance Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International
| %
|5.24 %
|5.31 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|IMD Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Murray Street Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|Benson Street Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GSAM Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Murray Street Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado
| %
| %
| %
|Sphere Fund
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Folio Financial, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Folio Investments, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
