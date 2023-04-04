|
04.04.2023 10:10:56
EQS-PVR: Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siemens Energy AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
04.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Energy AG
|Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
|81739 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens-energy.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1600757 04.04.2023 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Siemens Energy AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Siemens Energy AGmehr Analysen
|03.04.23
|Siemens Energy Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.04.23
|Siemens Energy Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.03.23
|Siemens Energy Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.23
|Siemens Energy Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.23
|Siemens Energy Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
