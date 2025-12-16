Siltronic Aktie

Siltronic

WKN DE: WAF300 / ISIN: DE000WAF3001

16.12.2025 14:05:23

EQS-PVR: Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG
Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.12.2025 / 14:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Siltronic AG
Street: Einsteinstr. 172
Postal code: 81677
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Dec 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.09 % 0.08 % 3.17 % 30000000
Previous notification 2.99 % 0.08 % 3.06 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000WAF3001 0 927097 0.00 % 3.09 %
Total 927097 3.09 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall 22880 0.08 %
    Total 22880 0.08 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
15 Dec 2025


16.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2246422  16.12.2025 CET/CEST

12.11.25 Siltronic Neutral UBS AG
06.11.25 Siltronic Hold Deutsche Bank AG
29.10.25 Siltronic Halten DZ BANK
29.10.25 Siltronic Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.10.25 Siltronic Neutral UBS AG
