EQS-PVR: Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 43 (2) of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG

Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 43 (2) of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



10.11.2022 / 15:52 CET/CEST

Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. notified us of the following on November 9, 2022 pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG:



'On October,18 2022, we notified you pursuant to section 33 (1) WpHG that the share of voting rights in Siltronic AG, Einsteinstraße 172, 81677 Munich, Germany, registered in the Commercial Register of the Munich Local Court under HRB 150884 held by GlobalWafers GmbH, headquartered in Munich, Germany, registered in the Commercial Register of the Munich Local Court under HRB 254109, exceeded the threshold of 10% on Wednesday, October 18, 2022 and that the total share of voting rights now amounts to 10.34%. Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. continues to hold an attributed share of voting rights of 13.67% (this corresponds to 4,101,177 voting rights).



Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. as parent company hereby makes use of the voluntary group notification, whereby its subsidiary, GlobalWafers GmbH, is exempted from its notification obligation. The requirements of §§ 34 et seq. WpHG are to be applied accordingly within the framework of section 43 WpHG.



Against this background, we hereby inform you of the following in accordance with section 43 (1) WpHG:



1. Objectives pursued with the acquisition:



a) The acquisition of voting rights in Siltronic AG serves the implementation of strategic and economic objectives within the scope of an internal group reorganisation.



b) There is no intention on the part of Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. or its subsidiaries to acquire further voting rights in Siltronic AG by purchase or otherwise within the next twelve months.



c) Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. and its subsidiaries do not seek to influence the composition of the administrative and management bodies of Siltronic AG.



d) Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. and its subsidiaries do not seek to an material changes to the capital structure of Siltronic AG, in particular regarding the Equity ratio and debt financing and the dividend policy.



2. Origin of the funds used for the acquisition:



The acquisition of voting rights in Siltronic AG is effected by attributing the shareholding of GlobalWafers GmbH pursuant to § 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 1 WpHG. With regard to the acquisition of voting rights in Siltronic AG, Global Wafers GmbH used equity capital.'

