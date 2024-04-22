|
22.04.2024 16:37:03
EQS-PVR: Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 43, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG
Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. notified us of the following on April 19, 2024 pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG:
'On April 17, 2024, we notified you pursuant to section 33 (1) WpHG that the share of voting rights in Siltronic AG, Einsteinstraße 172, 81677 Munich, Germany, registered in the Commercial Register of the Munich Local Court under HRB 150884, held by GlobalWafers GmbH, headquartered in Munich, Germany, registered in the Commercial Register of the Munich Local Court under HRB 254109, exceeded the threshold of 10% on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 and that the total share of voting rights now amounts to 10.34%. Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. now holds an attributed share of voting rights of 13.67%, corresponding to 4,101,177 voting rights. These changes relate to the return of shares under a stock loan agreement (refer to our voting rights notification published by Siltronic AG on January 23, 2024).
Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. as parent company hereby makes use of the group notification, whereby its subsidiary, GlobalWafers GmbH, is exempted from its notification obligation. The requirements of sections 34 et seq. WpHG are to be applied accordingly within the framework of section 43 WpHG.
Against this background, we hereby inform you of the following in accordance with section 43 (1) WpHG:
1. Objectives pursued with the acquisition:
a.) The investment in Siltronic AG serves the implementation of strategic objectives.
b.) There is no intention on the part of Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. or its subsidiaries to acquire further voting rights in Siltronic AG by purchase or otherwise within the next twelve months.
c.) Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. and its subsidiaries do not seek to influence the composition of the administrative and management bodies of Siltronic AG.
d.) Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. and its subsidiaries do not seek a material change to the capital structure of Siltronic AG, in particular regarding the ratio between equity and debt and the dividend policy.
2. Origin of the funds used for the acquisition:
The acquisition of voting rights in Siltronic AG is effected by attributing the shareholding of GlobalWafers GmbH pursuant to section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 1 WpHG. With regard to the initial acquisition of voting rights in Siltronic AG, GlobalWafers GmbH used equity capital (refer to our notification published by Siltronic AG on November 10, 2022). With regard to the current acquisition of voting rights in Siltronic AG by way of return of shares under the above-mentioned stock loan agreement, GlobalWafers GmbH used neither equity nor debt capital.'
22.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1886257 22.04.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Siltronic AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Siltronic AGmehr Analysen
|12.04.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11.04.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|12.03.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.04.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11.04.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|12.03.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.04.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.03.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.02.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.02.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.04.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|16.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|14.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.02.24
|Siltronic Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.24
|Siltronic Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.11.23
|Siltronic Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.23
|Siltronic Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.23
|Siltronic Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Siltronic AG
|77,20
|-1,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes zum Handelsende höher-- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich überwiegend zu
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten zum Wochenstart zu. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte starteten überwiegend freundlich in die neue Woche.