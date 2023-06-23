23.06.2023 16:21:29

EQS-PVR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SMA Solar Technology AG
SMA Solar Technology AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.06.2023 / 16:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SMA Solar Technology AG
Street: Sonnenallee 1
Postal code: 34266
City: Niestetal
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Jun 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.72 % 3.53 % 7.25 % 34700000
Previous notification 1.81 % 3.3 % 5.11 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0DJ6J9 0 1290383 0 % 3.72 %
Total 1290383 3.72 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent shares At any time 1222483 3.52 %
Right of use over shares At any time 132 0 %
    Total 1222615 3.52 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Warrant (DE000DJ0G4Q1) No Expiration Date Cash 2500 0.01 %
      Total 2500 0.01 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Third Party Management Company S.A. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG % % %
Credit Suisse Funds AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 Jun 2023


Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de

 
