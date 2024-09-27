EQS-PVR: SMT Scharf AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SMT Scharf AG
SMT Scharf AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.09.2024 / 17:25 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|SMT Scharf AG
|Street:
|Römerstrasse 104
|Postal code:
|59075
|City:
|Hamm
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900TCSTU65K7JHJ28
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Admission of shares to trading on an organized market. (SMT Scharf AG's shares were already listed on an organized market in the past.)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: People's Republic of China
City of registered office, country: Beijing, China
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Yankuang Energy Group Company Ltd.
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|52.66 %
|0.00 %
|52.66 %
|5521456
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A3DRAE2
|0
|2907454
|0.00 %
|52.66 %
|Total
|2907454
|52.66 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|The People's Republic of China
| %
| %
| %
|SASAC of Shandong Province (see full name hereafter)
| %
| %
| %
|Shandong Energy Group Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Yankuang Energy Group Company Ltd.
|52.66 %
| %
|52.66 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|SASAC: State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of Shandong People's Government of the People's Republic of China, Shandong Province. SASAC is acting as governmental authority of the People's Republic of China in Shandong Province.
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMT Scharf AG
|
|Römerstrasse 104
|
|59075 Hamm
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.smtscharf.com
|
