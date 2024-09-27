EQS-PVR: SMT Scharf AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SMT Scharf AG

SMT Scharf AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.09.2024 / 17:25 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: SMT Scharf AG Street: Römerstrasse 104 Postal code: 59075 City: Hamm

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900TCSTU65K7JHJ28

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Admission of shares to trading on an organized market. (SMT Scharf AG's shares were already listed on an organized market in the past.)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: People's Republic of China

City of registered office, country: Beijing, China

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Ltd.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 23 Sep 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 52.66 % 0.00 % 52.66 % 5521456 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A3DRAE2 0 2907454 0.00 % 52.66 % Total 2907454 52.66 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The People's Republic of China % % % SASAC of Shandong Province (see full name hereafter) % % % Shandong Energy Group Co., Ltd. % % % Yankuang Energy Group Company Ltd. 52.66 % % 52.66 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

SASAC: State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of Shandong People's Government of the People's Republic of China, Shandong Province. SASAC is acting as governmental authority of the People's Republic of China in Shandong Province.

Date

27 Sep 2024

