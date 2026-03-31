SMT Scharf Aktie
WKN DE: A3DRAE / ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2
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31.03.2026 14:15:33
EQS-PVR: SMT Scharf AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SMT Scharf AG
Mr. Damian Behra, Görlitz, Germany, informed us on 29 March 2026 and thus after the 20-trading-day period, in accordance with Section 43(1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), regarding the crossing or reaching of the 10% threshold on 27 February 2026, as follows:
Origin of the funds used for the acquisition:
The reporting party funded the acquisition of the shares and voting rights in SMT Scharf AG from its equity capital (including funds belonging to a company wholly owned by the reporting party).
31.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMT Scharf AG
|Römerstrasse 104
|59075 Hamm
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.smtscharf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2300918 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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