SMT Scharf Aktie
WKN DE: A3DRAE / ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2
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22.04.2026 09:31:23
EQS-PVR: SMT Scharf AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SMT Scharf AG
Mr. Damian Behra, Görlitz, Germany, informed us on 20 April 2026 in accordance with Section 43(1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), regarding the crossing or reaching of the 15% threshold on 16 April 2026, as follows:
Origin of the funds used for the acquisition:
The reporting party funded the acquisition of the shares and voting rights in SMT Scharf AG from its equity capital (including funds belonging to a company wholly owned by the reporting party).
22.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMT Scharf AG
|Römerstrasse 104
|59075 Hamm
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.smtscharf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2312478 22.04.2026 CET/CEST
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