EQS-PVR: SMT Scharf AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SMT Scharf AG

SMT Scharf AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.04.2026 / 09:31 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mr. Damian Behra, Görlitz, Germany, informed us on 20 April 2026 in accordance with Section 43(1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), regarding the crossing or reaching of the 15% threshold on 16 April 2026, as follows:

The investment in SMT Scharf AG serves to implement the strategic objectives of the reporting party. The reporting party is monitoring market developments of SMT Scharf AG's business operations and does not rule out the purchase of further shares or voting rights in SMT Scharf AG within the next twelve months. The reporting party is seeking to influence the composition of the administrative, management and supervisory bodies of SMT Scharf AG. The reporting party is not currently seeking to make any significant changes to the capital structure of SMT Scharf AG, particularly with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

Origin of the funds used for the acquisition:

The reporting party funded the acquisition of the shares and voting rights in SMT Scharf AG from its equity capital (including funds belonging to a company wholly owned by the reporting party).