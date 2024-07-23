23.07.2024 12:11:27

EQS-PVR: SPORTTOTAL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.07.2024 / 12:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SPORTTOTAL AG
Street: Am Coloneum 2
Postal code: 50829
City: Köln
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900BNCVTTQVX7D294

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Rolf Elgeti
Date of birth: 04 Nov 1976

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Obotritia Capital KGaA

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Jul 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 19.65 % 0 % 19.65 % 35,424,508
Previous notification 22.49 % n/a % 22.49 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1EMG56 0 6959679 0 % 19.65 %
Total 6959679 19.65 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Rolf Elgeti % % %
Obotritia Capital KGaA 19.65 % % 19.65 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
n/a 

Date
15 Jul 2024


Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com

 
