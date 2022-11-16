Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
16.11.2022 16:10:00

EQS-PVR: Stabilus SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.11.2022 / 16:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Stabilus SE
Street: Wallersheimer Weg 100
Postal code: 56070
City: Koblenz
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group disclosure as a result of a change within the corporate structure

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Nov 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.25 % 0.00 % 3.25 % 24700000
Previous notification 3.41 % 0.00 % 3.41 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000STAB1L8 0 803409 0.00 % 3.25 %
Total 803409 3.25 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % %
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % %
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited 3.25 % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % %
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % %
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Investment Services Limited % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Management Luxembourg SA % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 Nov 2022


16.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.stabilus.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1489711  16.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1489711&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

