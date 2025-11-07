Stabilus Aktie
WKN DE: STAB1L / ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
|
07.11.2025 19:57:23
EQS-PVR: Stabilus SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Stabilus SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
07.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Internet:
|group.stabilus.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2226144 07.11.2025 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Stabilus SEmehr Analysen
|06.11.25
|Stabilus Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.09.25
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.08.25
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.25
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.25
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stabilus SE
|20,50
|-0,97%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.