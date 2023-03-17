EQS-PVR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

DISCLOSURE OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING NOTIFICATION Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company) The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) informed the Company on 17 March 2023 that a substantial holding notification related to Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. had been received by the AFM and was published as follows. Date of reporting obligation: 16 March 2023 Person obliged to notify: M.R. Liebscher Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173 Place of residence: Amsterdam Distribution in numbers (long position) Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 0.00 960,576,356.00 Real Real Directly N/A Distribution in percentages (long position) Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Voting rights 22.50% 22.50% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website: https://www.afm.nl/nl-nl/sector/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=138499 The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, 17 March 2023

