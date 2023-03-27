|
27.03.2023 09:45:03
EQS-PVR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
DISCLOSURE OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING NOTIFICATION
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company)
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) informed the Company on 25 March 2023 that a substantial holding notification related to Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. had been received by the AFM and was published as follows.
Distribution in numbers (long position)
Distribution in percentages (long position)
The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
https://www.afm.nl/nl-nl/sector/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=138945
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 27 March 2023
27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1592455 27.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!