11.05.2023 16:00:05

EQS-PVR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.05.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING NOTIFICATION

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company)

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) informed the Company on 11 May 2023 that a substantial holding notification related to Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. had been received by the AFM and was published as follows.

 

Date of transaction: 5 May 2023
Person obliged to notify: Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited
Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173
Place of residence: Amsterdam

 

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 185 254 516.00 185 254 516.00 Real Real Directly In cash
 

 

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 4.34 4.34 0.00 0.00 0.00
Voting rights 4.34 4.34 0.00 0.00 0.00

 

The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

https://www.afm.nl/en/sector/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=142236&KeyWords=steinhoff

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 11 May 2023

 


11.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1631051  11.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1631051&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

