STRATEC Aktie
WKN DE: STRA55 / ISIN: DE000STRA555
|
22.07.2026 18:05:03
EQS-PVR: STRATEC SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: STRATEC SE
On July 20, 2026, we received the following notification from Morgan Stanley:
Referring to the voting rights notification dated 20/07/2026 notifying that Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, USA, has exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in STRATEC SE on 15/07/2026, we hereby make the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz):
1. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in STRATEC SE did not serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation.
2. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in STRATEC SE, in particular in the context of client facilitation.
3. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of STRATEC SE.
4. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure of STRATEC SE, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
5. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in STRATEC SE resulted from and/or was made in the context of client facilitation. The increase was financed by a combination of external and Morgan Stanley own funds.
22.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|LEI Code:
|529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2369292 22.07.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STRATEC SE
Analysen zu STRATEC SE
|15.07.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.07.26
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.26
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.05.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.07.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.07.26
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.26
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.05.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.07.26
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.26
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.03.26
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.01.26
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.10.24
|STRATEC Sell
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|18.10.24
|STRATEC Sell
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|15.07.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.05.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.03.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|STRATEC SE
|19,04
|0,63%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut und EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen unter Druck -- ATX und DAX schließen tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten am Donnerstag deutlich schwächer. Auch die US-Indizes geben klar nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging dagegen nach oben.