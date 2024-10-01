Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
01.10.2024 16:32:47

EQS-PVR: SURTECO GROUP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SURTECO GROUP SE
SURTECO GROUP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.10.2024 / 16:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SURTECO GROUP SE
Street: Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
Postal code: 86647
City: Buttenwiesen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990096XE56IELO5P09

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary Group Notification with Threshold Touching at Subsidiary Level Due to Internal Restructuring

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Matthias Kaindl
Date of birth: 16 Jul 1986

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Banasino Investments S.à r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Sep 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 29.99 % 0.00 % 29.99 % 15505731
Previous notification 26.22 % 0.00 % 26.22 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005176903 0 4651718 0.00 % 29.99999 %
Total 4651718 29.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Matthias Kaindl, Protektor der Luda Stiftung % % %
Luda Stiftung % % %
Banasino Investments Ltd. % % %
Banasino Investments S.à r.l. 29.99 % % 29.99 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
01 Oct 2024


01.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Internet: www.surteco.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1999903  01.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1999903&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SURTECO GROUP SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SURTECO GROUP SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SURTECO GROUP SE 14,90 0,00% SURTECO GROUP SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltende Stimmung am Markt: ATX tiefer -- DAX im Minus -- Wall Street in Rot -- Nikkei schließlich etwas höher - Goldene Woche in Shanghai läuft an
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fährt Verluste ein. Die Wall Street bewegt sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche in der Verlustzone. Am Dienstag notierte der japanische Aktienmarkt im Plus.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen