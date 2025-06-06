SURTECO GROUP Aktie

06.06.2025 16:14:53

EQS-PVR: SURTECO GROUP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SURTECO GROUP SE
SURTECO GROUP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.06.2025 / 16:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SURTECO GROUP SE
Street: Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
Postal code: 86647
City: Buttenwiesen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990096XE56IELO5P09

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Inheritance

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Laura Kohl
Date of birth: 19 Jul 1988

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
PKG Schürfeld GmbH, Hamburg
Th. Bausch GmbH & Co. Vermögensanlage KG, Neu-Kaliß
Christa Linnemann, Gütersloh
Claus Linnemann, Gütersloh
Christian Schlautmann, Gütersloh
Katrin Schlautmann, Gütersloh

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Aug 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 56.87 % 0.00 % 56.87 % 15505731
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005176903 29432 8788878 0.19 % 56.68 %
Total 8818310 56.87 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Sale and assignment of shares and exit from the Surteco share pool on May 30, 2025; previously joint ownership in the community of heirs of Mr. Jens Schürfeld and thus joining the Surteco share pool 

Date
05 Jun 2025


