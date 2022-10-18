|
18.10.2022 08:30:09
EQS-PVR: SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SUSE S.A.
18.10.2022
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 14 October 2022, its issued share capital consists of 169,360,445 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share.
Total number of voting rights: 169,360,445
Company Information
Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme
Enquiries
Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which
voting rights are attached (including the issuer reference number allocated
by the CSSF)
Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on
behalf of the issuer)
Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer 169,360,445
Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights 169,360,445
Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights
(exercisable voting rights) (optional)
Origin of the change
Date when the change occurred
In the previous notification
the total number of shares was
18.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSE S.A.
|11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
|1528 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1464531 18.10.2022 CET/CEST
