18.10.2022 08:30:09

EQS-PVR: SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SUSE S.A.
SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

18.10.2022 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION

18.10.2022

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 14 October 2022, its issued share capital consists of 169,360,445 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share.

Total number of voting rights: 169,360,445

Company Information

Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
ISIN: LU2333210958
CSSF Ref Number: E3665
Internet: www.suse.com

Enquiries
For further information, please contact: Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer
E-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.com
Phone: +44 7764 471872

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
SUSE S.A. (E3665)

Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
/

Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer 169,360,445

Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights 169,360,445

Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
169,360,445

Origin of the change
Share capital increase

Date when the change occurred
14 October 2022

In the previous notification

the total number of shares was
169,291,648
the total number of voting rights was
169,291,648
the total number of exercisable voting rights was 169,291,648


18.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com/international
Language: English
Company: SUSE S.A.
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
1528 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

 
End of News EQS News Service

1464531  18.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1464531&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

