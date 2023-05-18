|
18.05.2023 22:18:36
EQS-PVR: SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SUSE S.A.
18.05.2023
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 16 May 2023, its issued share capital consists of 170,721,138 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share.
Total number of voting rights: 170,721,138
Company Information
Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
CSSF Ref Number: E3665
Internet: www.suse.com
Enquiries
For further information, please contact:
Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer
E-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.com
Phone: +44 7764 471872
Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which
voting rights are attached (including the issuer reference number allocated
by the CSSF)
Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on
behalf of the issuer)
Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer 170,721,138
Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights 170,721,138
Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights
(exercisable voting rights) (optional)
Origin of the change
Date when the change occurred
In the previous notification:
The total number of shares was:
The total number of voting rights was:
The total number of exercisable voting rights was: 169,971,098
