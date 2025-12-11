SUSS MicroTec Aktie
WKN DE: A1K023 / ISIN: DE000A1K0235
11.12.2025 18:00:03
EQS-PVR: SUSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SUSS MicroTec SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
11.12.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
End of News
|EQS News Service
2244216 11.12.2025 CET/CEST
Analysen zu SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)mehr Analysen
|02.12.25
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.11.25
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.11.25
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.11.25
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.11.25
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|UBS AG
