|
21.09.2023 10:43:12
EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Symrise AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
21.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1731555 21.09.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Symrise AGmehr Nachrichten
|
21.09.23
|EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
21.09.23
|EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
20.09.23
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: DAX bewegt sich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.23
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX legt am Mittwochmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.23
|EQS-DD: Symrise AG: Michael König, buy (EQS Group)
|
20.09.23
|EQS-DD: Symrise AG: Michael König, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
20.09.23
|EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
20.09.23
|EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Symrise AGmehr Analysen
|15.09.23
|Symrise Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.09.23
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|07.09.23
|Symrise Halten
|DZ BANK
|05.09.23
|Symrise Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.08.23
|Symrise Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|15.09.23
|Symrise Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.09.23
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|07.09.23
|Symrise Halten
|DZ BANK
|05.09.23
|Symrise Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.08.23
|Symrise Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|15.09.23
|Symrise Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.09.23
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|24.08.23
|Symrise Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|24.08.23
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|08.08.23
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|Symrise Halten
|DZ BANK
|05.09.23
|Symrise Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.08.23
|Symrise Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.08.23
|Symrise Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.23
|Symrise Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Symrise AG
|89,82
|-2,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFalkenhafte Geldpolitk belastet: Dow beendet Handel im Minus -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich mit schwacher Performance -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
An der Wall Street waren am Donnerstag Verluste zu beobachten. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel deutlich abwärts. Auch an der deutschen Börse hielten am Donnerstag die Verkäufer das Ruder in der Hand. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die Bären.