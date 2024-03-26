|
26.03.2024 18:21:15
EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Symrise AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
26.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1867961 26.03.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Symrise AGmehr Nachrichten
|
26.03.24
|EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX liegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: DAX präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Börse Frankfurt: So performt der LUS-DAX am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|LUS-DAX aktuell: LUS-DAX bewegt sich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|DAX-Handel aktuell: So steht der DAX am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet Goldman Sachs Group Inc. die Symrise-Aktie (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Symrise AGmehr Analysen
|26.03.24
|Symrise Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.03.24
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.24
|Symrise Hold
|Warburg Research
|11.03.24
|Symrise Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.03.24
|Symrise Add
|Baader Bank
|26.03.24
|Symrise Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.03.24
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.24
|Symrise Hold
|Warburg Research
|11.03.24
|Symrise Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.03.24
|Symrise Add
|Baader Bank
|22.03.24
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.03.24
|Symrise Add
|Baader Bank
|08.03.24
|Symrise Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.03.24
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.03.24
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.03.24
|Symrise Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.03.24
|Symrise Hold
|Warburg Research
|11.03.24
|Symrise Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.24
|Symrise Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.24
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|06.03.24
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Symrise AG
|109,75
|-2,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich schwächer
Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag nach einer Konsolidierung zurückhaltend.