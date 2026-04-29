Symrise Aktie
WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999
|
29.04.2026 19:08:43
EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Symrise AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2318340 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Symrise AG
|
30.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der LUS-DAX nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: Gewinne im DAX (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|Buy von UBS AG für Symrise-Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|Symrise-Aktie: Hold-Bewertung durch Jefferies & Company Inc. (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.26
|EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
29.04.26
|EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
29.04.26
|EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
29.04.26
|EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Symrise AG
|30.04.26
|Symrise Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.26
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Symrise Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Symrise Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Symrise Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.26
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Symrise Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Symrise Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Symrise Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.26
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.26
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.26
|Symrise Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.04.26
|Symrise Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.03.26
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.26
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.01.26
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.11.25
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.10.25
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Symrise Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Symrise Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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|Symrise AG
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