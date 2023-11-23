|
23.11.2023 14:53:05
EQS-PVR: SYNLAB AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SYNLAB AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
23.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1780741 23.11.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SYNLAB AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SYNLAB AGmehr Analysen
|08.11.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.05.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.02.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.11.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SYNLAB AG
|11,26
|1,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel etwas zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls knapp in der Gewinnzone. Nach der "Thanksgiving"-Pause zeigten sich die US-Börsen am Freitag antriebslos. Am Freitag notierten die Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich.