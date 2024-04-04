|
04.04.2024 12:43:26
EQS-PVR: SYNLAB AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SYNLAB AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
04.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1873521 04.04.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SYNLAB AGmehr Nachrichten
|
04.04.24
|EQS-PVR: SYNLAB AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
04.04.24
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Donnerstagshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
03.04.24
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: SDAX letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Dienstagshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX-Börsianer greifen am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Börse Frankfurt: Zum Start des Dienstagshandels Pluszeichen im SDAX (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im SDAX (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|Montagshandel in Frankfurt: So performt der SDAX am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu SYNLAB AGmehr Analysen
|05.12.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.12.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.05.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.02.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.12.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SYNLAB AG
|10,58
|1,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Aussagen von Fed-Mitglied Kashkari: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichnen Abgaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.