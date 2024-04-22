22.04.2024 09:35:51

EQS-PVR: SYNLAB AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

SYNLAB AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.04.2024 / 09:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SYNLAB AG
Street: Moosacher Straße 88
Postal code: 80809
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 984500883BA5AQ14C037

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
exercise of financial instruments settlement of public takeover offer

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Cinven Capital Management (V) General Partner Limited
City of registered office, country: St. Peter Port, Guernsey

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Ephios Bidco GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 Apr 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 84.65 % 0.00 % 84.65 % 222222222
Previous notification 42.79 % 6.90 % 49.70 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2TSL71 0 188112767 0.00 % 84.65 %
Total 188112767 84.65 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Cinven Capital Management (V) General Partner Limited % % %
Cinven Capital Management (V) Limited Partnership Incorporated % % %
Fifth Cinven Fund (No 1/No.2/No.3/No.4/No.5/No.6) Limited Partnership % % %
Ephios Luxembourg S.à r.l. % % %
Ephios Topco S.à r.l. % % %
Ephios Holdco S.à r.l. % % %
Ephios Subco 1 S.à r.l. % % %
Ephios Subco 2 S.à r.l. % % %
Ephios Subco 3 S.à r.l. % % %
Ephios Midco GmbH % % %
Ephios Bidco GmbH 84.65 % % 84.65 %
- % % %
Cinven Capital Management (V) General Partner Limited % % %
Cinven Capital Management (V) Limited Partnership Incorporated % % %
Fifth Cinven Fund (No 1/No.2/No.3/No.4/No.5/No.6) Limited Partnership % % %
Ephios PV G.P. S.à r.l. % % %
Ephios PV S.C.A. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Note that in box 8: 'Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 1/No. 2/No. 3/No. 4/No. 5/No. 6) Limited Partnership' stands for "Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 1) Limited Partnership/Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 2) Limited Partnership/Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 3) Limited Partnership/Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 4) Limited Partnership/Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 5) Limited Partnership /Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 6) Limited Partnership". 

Date
19 Apr 2024


Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.synlab.com/

 
