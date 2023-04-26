EQS-PVR: technotrans SE: Release according to Section 43 (2) WpHG in connection with Section 40 (1) WpHG [German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: technotrans SE

technotrans SE: Release according to Section 43 (2) WpHG in connection with Section 40 (1) WpHG [German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



26.04.2023 / 18:46 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Teslin Capital Management B.V. (Teslin), Woudenbergseweg 11, Maarsbergen, the Netherlands - acting in its capacity of fund manager of Gerlin N.V. and Midlin N.V. - informed us on April 25, 2023 in accordance with Art. 43 WpHG and in addition to the BaFin-notification dated April 5, 2023 regarding the exceedance of the 15% threshold on voting rights (indirectly) held in technotrans SE about its investments goals as follows:

1. Teslin is a financial investor and the investment in technotrans SE is generally aimed at a long term (> 5 years). However, to gain optimal returns / trade profits Teslin may decide to sell shares at an earlier point in time. Currently, Teslin does not have any additional strategic objectives.



2. Teslin intends to acquire additional shares and voting rights of technotrans SE according to respective market opportunities within the general investment policy of Gerlin N.V. and/or Midlin N.V.



3. As a major shareholder of technotrans SE, Teslin is interested to maintain a good relationship to the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board. Obviously, Teslin does have an interest in the Company's composition of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, although Teslin currently does not intend to become part of it. Teslin would appreciate however to be heard with its comments by the Supervisory Board in case of any intended changes to the composition of both the Board of Management- and/or the Supervisory Board.



4. Teslin does not intend to initiate any material change to the Company's current capital structure (equity or debt).



5. The acquisition of the shares conducted by Gerlin N.V. and Midlin N.V. and related voting rights was financed with the funds equity capacities. 1. Teslin is a financial investor and the investment in technotrans SE is generally aimed at a long term (> 5 years). However, to gain optimal returns / trade profits Teslin may decide to sell shares at an earlier point in time. Currently, Teslin does not have any additional strategic objectives.2. Teslin intends to acquire additional shares and voting rights of technotrans SE according to respective market opportunities within the general investment policy of Gerlin N.V. and/or Midlin N.V.3. As a major shareholder of technotrans SE, Teslin is interested to maintain a good relationship to the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board. Obviously, Teslin does have an interest in the Company's composition of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, although Teslin currently does not intend to become part of it. Teslin would appreciate however to be heard with its comments by the Supervisory Board in case of any intended changes to the composition of both the Board of Management- and/or the Supervisory Board.4. Teslin does not intend to initiate any material change to the Company's current capital structure (equity or debt).5. The acquisition of the shares conducted by Gerlin N.V. and Midlin N.V. and related voting rights was financed with the funds equity capacities.

26.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

