|
01.10.2024 08:31:01
EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: thyssenkrupp AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
01.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1999089 01.10.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15:59
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: MDAX in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|XETRA-Handel MDAX gibt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX legt schlussendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: So performt der MDAX am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: MDAX beginnt die Sitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)