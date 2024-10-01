Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
01.10.2024 08:46:34

EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.10.2024 / 08:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: thyssenkrupp AG
Street: thyssenkrupp Allee 1
Postal code: 45143
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UDG16DOYUPR330

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Sep 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.07 % 4.93 % 4.99 % 622531741
Previous notification 0.18 % 4.83 % 5.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US88629Q2075 0 48 0 % 0.000008 %
DE0007500001 0 416113 0 % 0.07 %
Total 416161 0.07 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 4791290 0.77 %
Right Of Use Open 7084628 1.14 %
Call Option 19.12.2025 887500 0.14 %
Call Warrant 07.09.2026 449446 0.07 %
    Total 13212864 2.12 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 1134000 0.18 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 1687646 0.27 %
Call Option 04.03.2027 Cash 280107 0.04 %
Swap 18.09.2034 Cash 14368284 2.31 %
      Total 17470037 2.81 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
30 Sep 2024


01.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
 
End of News EQS News Service

1999097  01.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1999097&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AGmehr Analysen

17.09.24 thyssenkrupp Buy Baader Bank
30.08.24 thyssenkrupp Buy Baader Bank
14.08.24 thyssenkrupp Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.08.24 thyssenkrupp Halten DZ BANK
14.08.24 thyssenkrupp Buy Baader Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

thyssenkrupp AG 3,48 0,38% thyssenkrupp AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Goldene Woche in Shanghai läuft an: ATX eröffnet tiefer -- DAX startet im Plus -- Nikkei schließlich etwas höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht zum Handelsbeginn am Dienstag leichte Verluste, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt Gewinne verbucht. Am Dienstag notierte der japanische Aktienmarkt im Plus.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen