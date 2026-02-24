thyssenkrupp Aktie
WKN: 750000 / ISIN: DE0007500001
|
24.02.2026 12:54:33
EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: thyssenkrupp AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
24.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2280760 24.02.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AG
|
17:59
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX letztendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: So bewegt sich der MDAX nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
12:54
|EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
12:26
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX am Dienstagmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: MDAX gibt mittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für Thyssenkrupp auf 9,50 Euro - 'Underweight' (dpa-AFX)
|
23.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: MDAX beginnt Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)