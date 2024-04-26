EQS-PVR: TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TRATON SE

TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



26.04.2024 / 18:55 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: TRATON SE Street: Hanauer Str. 26 Postal code: 80992 City: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900UIMQRKPFN6SV80

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold at subsidiary level only

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Hans Michel Piëch

Date of birth: 10 Jan 1942

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A.

VOLKSWAGEN INTERNATIONAL LUXEMBURG S.A.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 22 Apr 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 89.72 % 0.00 % 89.72 % 500000000 Previous notification 89.72 % 0 % 89.72 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TRATON7 0 448623725 0.00 % 89.72 % Total 448623725 89.72 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Dr. Hans Michel Piëch % % % Dr. Hans Michel Piëch GmbH % % % HMP Vermögensverwaltung GmbH % % % Porsche Automobil Holding SE % % % VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT % % % VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A. 80.00 % % 80.00 % VOLKSWAGEN INTERNATIONAL LUXEMBURG S.A. 9.72 % % 9.72 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The 9.72 percent interest (48,623,725 bearer shares) in TRATON SE was transferred from VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A. to VOLKSWAGEN IINTERNATIONAL LUXEMBURG S.A. as part of an intragroup-restructuring.

Date

24 Apr 2024

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

26.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

